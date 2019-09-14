Former aid worker Jamie Janson, 44, had battled Isis in Syria but was arrested on suspicion of terror offences when he came back to the UK last year. Picture: AP/African News Agency (ANA)

London - The great-nephew of shamed 1960s sex scandal politician John Profumo has taken his own life 18 months after returning from fighting against terror group Isis. Former aid worker Jamie Janson, 44, had battled Isis in Syria but was arrested on suspicion of terror offences when he came back to the UK last year.

He was released and never charged. It is understood Mr Janson, who was from an aristocratic family, had struggled with mental health issues and took his life while living in London.

His father Martin Janson, 72, told MailOnline: "As a family, we are all devastated and do not want to talk about the circumstances.

"It is tragic and something we are all trying to deal with. There will be a funeral at the family home in the north of Scotland next week."

Mr Janson was the grandson of the Countess of Sutherland and great-nephew of former Tory Cabinet minister Mr Profumo who had a notorious affair with 19-year-old model and dancer Christine Keeler in 1961.

Mr Janson had joined the Kurdish People’s Protection Unit in their struggle against Isis in 2017.

At least eight Britons have been killed after fighting with the unit.

He fought in the former Isis stronghold of Deir ez-Zor in Syria before fighting against Turkish forces who launched an attack on the Kurdish-held city of Afrin in the country. He made a video saying: "We international volunteers are standing with our friends in Afrin against the forces of tyranny and aggression."

Martin Janson said he was "very proud" when news that his son was in Syria emerged. After Jamie returned to the UK in March last year he was arrested at Folkestone and held overnight in a cell.His family said he never faced any charges but in an interview for BBC London in April he said he was still waiting to hear if he would be prosecuted.

Mr Janson is understood to have previously carried out voluntary work in the former Isis stronghold of Mosul in Iraq.

He had also worked to help refugees in France, Greece, Serbia and around Palestine – and had protested with environmental groups against the oil industry.

Macer Gifford, a former British volunteer with Syrian Kurdish forces, said Mr Janson had continued to support the struggle on his return to the UK.

War minister Mr Profumo initially denied the affair with Miss Keeler. He later resigned from Parliament and spent the rest of his life working for charity, dying in 2006 aged 91.

