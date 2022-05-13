Putin, Biden share condolences on death of UAE President

Cape Town - World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden conveyed words of sympathy to the family of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and the entire people of the UAE. According to Sputnik News, Putin said in a statement that the name of Sheikh Khalifa was associated with an important period in the history of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and that he had sent telegrams to the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with condolences on the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Sheikh Khalifa has done a lot to strengthen friendly relations and constructive cooperation between our countries,” said Putin. US President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences on behalf of the American people. Biden said he will honour the memory of Sheikh Khalifa by continuing to strengthen the long-standing ties between the governments. “Jill and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan,” Biden said in a statement.

“Sheikh Khalifa was a true partner and friend of the US throughout his decades-long tenure as President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and in his earlier role as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” said Biden. Meanwhile, Israeli President and Prime Minister Isaac Herzog mourned the death of Sheikh Khalifa, noting the bold leadership he contributed to the advancement of the UAE and its people. “His life's work pushed the Middle East to new horizons of prosperity and cooperation,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Story continues below Advertisment

Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Sheikh Khalifa a great statesman and visionary leader, under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The UAE president, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73, after a long illness. IOL