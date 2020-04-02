Putin rolls over Russia's non-working period until April 30 over coronavirus

Moscow - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday prolonged until April 30 a non-working period across Russia to try and stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Russia, which has reported 3,548 cases and 30 deaths, has already imposed a partial lockdown on many regions, including Moscow, its capital of more than 12.5 million people.

Putin delivered a televised speech to the nation on Thursday, saying the partial lockdown and this week's non-working period had helped slow the contagion, but that the latter measure needed to be extended.

He said it could be lifted earlier than April 30 if the situation improved.

Putin gave Russians this week off in a televised address on Wednesday last week, although many continued to work remotely.