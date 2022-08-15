Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Putin to expand bilateral relations with North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their talks in Vladivostok. Picture: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their talks in Vladivostok. Picture: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town: In a congratulatory telegram to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to strengthen the Moscow-Pyongyang bilateral relationship.

Putin’s letter to his North Korean counterpart was on the occasion of Korea’s liberation day on August 15, in which Putin wished North Koreans good health, happiness and prosperity, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a bid to ensure closer ties that would enable stability on the Korean peninsula, Putin said the two nations “will expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts”.

Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim later responded to the telegram, saying the strategic and tactical co-operation between the two countries would move to a new level.

He added that the Moscow-Pyongyang relationship, which started during the fight against a “common enemy” in the war against Japan, had strengthened over the years, paving the way for a new level of support and tactical co-operation between the two nations’ military threats and provocations.

More on this

IOL

Related Topics:

nuclear policypolitical crisispolitical developmentNorth KoreaVladimir PutinKim Jong UnRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share