Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip receive Covid-19 vaccinations

London - Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The British monarch, 94, and her husband, 99, were administered with the vaccination on Saturday afternoon as they are in the over 80 group, who are some of the first people to be vaccinated. A doctor at Windsor Castle is said to have given them the vaccine.

It is uncommon for the royals to issue statements on private health matters but it is believed the Queen decided to announce the news to avoid any speculation.

At the start of lockdown back in March 2020, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement to urge people to "protect the most vulnerable" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."