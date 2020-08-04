Queen leads royals in wishing Meghan on her 39th birthday

London - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family on Tuesday took to social media to congratulate Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, on her 39th birthday.

The queen's message, published on the official royal family Twitter and Instagram accounts, featured a photo in which she appeared with Meghan during a visit to the English city of Chester in 2018, accompanied by the words: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

Los Angeles-born former actress Meghan and her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, recently moved their main home to Los Angeles after announcing plans in January to "step back" from British royal duties.

Their 1-year-old son Archie is the queen's eighth great-grandchild.

Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/NPuCdbAAEz — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2020

Meghan also received birthday wishes via social media from Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, and from Harry's elder brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge.