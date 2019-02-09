Picture: Twitter

Tributes are pouring in for Cadet, the British rapper also known as Underrated Legend, who died in a car crash while on his way to perform at a gig. He was 28. His cousin, fellow rapper Krept, was also killed in the accident on Saturday. The family of Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Cameron Johnson, posted the news on his Instagram account.

"Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance," the statement read.

Cadet's family posted this message on his Instagram account.

The IG account has since been set to private.

Twitter users have expressed shock and sadness at the death of the talented artist whose freestyles garnered him a huge international following.

Cadet set an example to the younger generation, my generation. Rarely did he mention guns and drugs, but chose to tell stories and help us dream... Gone way too soon and hope this is not true, RIP Cadet, a true artist🥀 — 🤪 (@charliels1) February 9, 2019





RIP Cadet, one of the best storytellers to ever do it. 🥀 pic.twitter.com/QKjK9oZiqe — Price (@Novelistprice) February 9, 2019





We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @CallMeCadet. He was extremely talented and wonderful to work with.



Sending lots of love to his family and friends during this difficult time.

RIP Cadet. pic.twitter.com/hhu9SflaRL — GiveBlood 🅰️🅱️🆎🅾️ (@GiveBloodNHS) February 9, 2019





A true Legend has just passed away

RIP CADET ❤️👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/zwkwjT26t9 — DataVII (@YTDataVII) February 9, 2019





Lost one the realest man Rip Cadet pic.twitter.com/de8ugWxJx4 — Bethel Gamma (@igamma_) February 9, 2019





Life is m so crazy🙏 RIP CADET sending love to your family at this sad time 💔#RIP pic.twitter.com/tCx4w1qQQJ — Nadeyne Regina lewis (@NadeyneRegina) February 9, 2019





He was gassed when Krept brought him out at Wireless, that did big things for him. This year his name was on the flyer for wireless. This year was his turn. This year was his year. 2019 was really going to be his year but those dreams have been stolen. Such a tragedy. RIP Cadet🙏🏾 — jess espin (@JessEspin_x) February 9, 2019





RIP Cadet. It’s sad how we rarely ever appreciate and support hard working artists when they are alive. We will now start hearing how great he truly was 😞 — no bad energy round ere (@OrchestraArtist) February 9, 2019

* This is a developing story.