Tributes are pouring in for Cadet, the British rapper also known as Underrated Legend, who died in a car crash while on his way to perform at a gig. He was 28. His cousin, fellow rapper Krept, was also killed in the accident on Saturday.

The family of Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Cameron Johnson, posted the news on his Instagram account. 

"Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance," the statement read.

Twitter users have expressed shock and sadness at the death of the talented artist whose freestyles garnered him a huge international following.








* This is a developing story.

