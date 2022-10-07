Roundup: Foreign officials, experts wish 20th CPC National Congress success during celebrations of China's National Day

Editor: huaxia BEIJING, October 7 (Xinhua) - Chinese embassies and missions have held events to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), during which foreign officials and experts expressed their good wishes for the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and eyed further cooperation.

Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Daren Tang, International Labor Organization Director-General Guy Ryder, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and other heads of international organizations and permanent representatives of various countries in Geneva expressed their admiration for and appreciation of the great achievements China has made in the past decade, wishing the 20th National Congress of the CPC a success. Looking forward to continuing to strengthen co-operation with China in their respective fields, they expected China to continue to play an important role in international affairs and make greater contribution to world peace and development. Aerial photo taken on October 1, 2022 shows tourists on a train driving through fields in Shanligezhuang Village of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. Photo: Liu Mancang/Xinhua Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic extended festival greetings to the Chinese people and spoke highly of the contribution made by Chinese companies to Serbia's economic development.

Serbia feels proud to have an ironclad friendship with China, said Vucic, who thanked China for its support and help during Serbia's tough time. Vucic said he hopes the 20th National Congress of the CPC be a success and he looks forward to a new chapter of high-level cooperation between the two countries. Wishing the 20th National Congress of the CPC a success, Valery Mitskevich, deputy chairman of the Belarusian House of Representatives, said he hoped that the two countries would strengthen Belt and Road co-operation and that more Chinese companies would invest in Belarus.

Le Hoai Trung, head of the Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, said under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, China has successfully achieved its first centenary goal, and its international status and influence have continuously grown. The party, the government and people of Vietnam sincerely wish and firmly believe that the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics will surely score new and greater achievements, he said, wishing the 20th National Congress of the CPC a complete success. A child waves the Chinese national flags on the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, October 1, 2022. Photo: Xinhua/Li Yibo Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egyptian Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ayman Kamel, Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister Asim Hanafi, Vice Chairman of Egypt-China Friendship Association Ali el-Hefny spoke highly of the development of Egypt-China relations under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

They appreciated the significance of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Security Initiative in promoting world peace and development, and wished the 20th National Congress of the CPC a complete success. Mmamosadinyana Molefe, acting permanent secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Botswana, expressed warm congratulations on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the PRC and wished the 20th National Congress of the CPC a success. Molefe thanked China for its long-term support for Botswana's economic and social development and believed that bilateral relations would grow further.