World - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd warned of more cruise cancellations after calling off eight trips out of China through March 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The company said on Tuesday it expects the cancellations to trim its first-quarter earnings by 25 cents per share, but added that there are too many uncertainties to give a good estimate of the impact.
"It seems likely that we will have to cancel more, but we don't yet know how many," Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain said on the post-earnings conference call.
Royal Caribbean also said it would deny boarding to people who had visited mainland China or Hong Kong over the past 15 days. It will also screen Chinese and Hong Kong passport holders and people showing flu-like symptoms, including its own staff.
The company had expected China to account for 6% of its overall capacity in 2020 and 4% of the total capacity in the first quarter, Fain said.