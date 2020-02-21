Royal no more! Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand









Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Picture: IANS LONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word “royal” in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada, according to the BBC. As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively. Their website is named sussexroyal.com and they applied to trademark the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation for use on books, stationery, clothing such as pyjamas and socks, charity campaigns and the provision of training, sport and social care.

EXCLUSIVE: Queen BANS Prince Harry and Meghan from using 'Sussex Royal' brand https://t.co/QvKzcnBPMk — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 18, 2020

On Wednesday, the British royal family discussed with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the use of the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada.

The couple agreed last month with Queen Elizabeth that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out "a progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves.

"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’ in this context needed to be reviewed," a royal source told Reuters.

ITV's royal editor reported that the changes to the couple's status would come into effect from March 31.

From April 1, they would no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace, he said, adding that a decision on use of their "Sussex Royal" label would be announced when they launched a new non-profit organisation.

Reuters