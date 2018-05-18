Windsor, England - Windsor locals are hoping to make it into the Guinness World Records by handing the world's longest folded card to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a wedding gift.

So far, over 3 000 locals and visitors have signed individual cards that will be joined together by Busy Buttons, a creative learning studio in the English market town where the ceremony is taking place.

The aim is to collect 5 630 cards by Saturday afternoon, which is enough for a mile-long card when unfolded, Lautaro Lempiainen, co-founder of Busy Buttons, told dpa.

"When we heard about the wedding we wanted to do something that involves everyone," he said, calling the greetings-card project "the great fold."

Participants include schools, retirement homes and locals, as well as the paw prints of some pets, Louella Fernandez-Lempiainen, who founded Busy Buttons together with her husband, said.

The cards, depicting Windsor's landmarks, were designed by the couple's 8-year-old son, Leon Lempiainen.

The next step, according to Fernandez-Lempiainen, will be designing a special gift box for the huge card and sending it off to the newlyweds.

Lempiainen said that Kensington Palace has been informed about the gift and said that the couple will happily receive it.

dpa