Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'

Reuters - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday to introduce visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" in response to sanctions over Ukraine. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland, said media reports.

Also on Monday, Ukraine President Zelensky pledged to continue peace talks with Russia despite atrocities committed in Ukraine. “It’s difficult to say how, after all what has been done, we can have any kind of negotiations with Russia. But as president, I have to do it. Any war has to end,” Zelensky told CBS. In early March, the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine.

Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained, and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries, including South Africa, abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all. In all, about half, 26, of the 54 member states in Africa chose the path of neutrality in some form. Today’s #UNGA resolution reflects a central truth:



The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.



I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace. pic.twitter.com/vhAol1kyfi — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 2, 2022 Meanwhile, Nato marked its 73rd anniversary on Monday as Europe faces security challenges caused by the Russian war on Ukraine, which is regarded by many as the "biggest threat" Europe has faced since the Cold War and the "greatest destruction" witnessed since World War II.

