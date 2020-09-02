Russia jails Jehovah’s Witness duo for ’extremism’

Moscow - A Russian court has sentenced two Jehovah's Witnesses to four years in prison after finding them guilty of extremism, the religious group said on Wednesday.

Russia's Supreme Court branded the Jehovah's Witnesses an "extremist" organisation in 2017 and ordered it to disband. Since then the authorities have detained dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses and convicted them on extremism charges.

Vadim Levchuk and Sergei Britvin, who were detained in 2018 in the Siberian town of Beryozovsky, nearly 3 000 kilometres (1 860 miles) east of Moscow, will appeal against their jail sentence, the group said.

Jarrod Lopes, a US-based spokesman for the group, slammed their sentence as "patently absurd".

The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.