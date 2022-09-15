Russian Delegation will have to solve logistical issues to reach UN - Foreign Ministry

Moscow - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the UN General Assembly and hold some 20 bilateral meetings on the event's sidelines, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "During the general political discussion at the General Assembly, which will take place from September 20-26, he will address the meeting of the General Assembly itself, take part in a number of bilateral meetings, and multilateral events," Zakharova told reporters.

The minister's schedule is currently being worked out, but "about 20 bilateral meetings" are planned, the diplomat added. Zakharova said on the eve of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York that the Russian delegation still had to solve logistical problems in order to reach the UN headquarters to participate in this event. "By the way, we still have to resolve logistical issues: how the Russian delegation will get to the UN headquarters, given the obstacles, illegal obstacles that Washington is building," she said at a briefing in Moscow.

In this regard, Zakharova recalled the obligations of the United States to the organisation. "Let me remind you again that the United States has obligations to the UN to facilitate its work, and this naturally implies interaction with delegations, with delegates, with those who are sent to work at the UN headquarters in particular," she added. The high-level week of the UNGA session will be held September 20-26 in New York.

Pipeline exports of ammonia Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that pipeline exports of ammonia, a crucial component of fertiliser, had been blocked by Ukraine. In a briefing, Zakharova said that there were "no obstacles" to ammonia exports from the Russian side.