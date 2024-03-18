Russia’s Putin vows action against ballot spoilers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said law enforcement would take action against people who spoiled their ballots in the presidential election. "People who spoiled their ballot papers... These kinds of people have to be dealt with," Putin said in a late night address after claiming victory in the elections.

The opposition had called or Russians to turn up at polling stations at midday Sunday in protest, an action Putin said had had "no effect". With more than 99% of voting stations having submitted results, Putin had secured 87% of all votes cast, official election data showed, according to state news agency RIA. It is a record victory in a presidential election where he faced no genuine competition.

The three-day election was marked by a surge in deadly Ukrainian bombardments, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Kyiv sabotage groups and vandalism at polling stations. The Kremlin had cast the election as a moment for Russians to throw their weight behind the full-scale military operation in Ukraine, where voting was also being staged in Russian-controlled territories. Meanwhile, Putin said Russia would not be "intimidated" as he hailed an election victory that paves the way for the former spy to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than 200 years.