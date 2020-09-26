SA-born cricketer avoids jail after sending explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to her loved ones and bosses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A Warrington Magistrates Court has heard how professional cricketer Grant Hodnett sent 20 erotic photos of his ex-girlfriend to her father in a bid to to 'blacken her name'. This after Hodnett discovered she was an X-rated model. South African-born Hodnett, 38, started stalking the woman shortly after making this discovery, the court heard. The former Gloucestershire batsman also sent derogatory messages to other members of her family, friends, employers and customers. The court heard that the pair were embroiled in an argument when he learned about her adult modelling career.

The cricketer avoided jail due to having previously displayed good character and having produced a number of positive references.

Hodnett has no previous convictions but did receive a caution in June 2015 for harassment in an unrelated matter.

Hodnett pleaded guilty to the charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison suspended for two years and ordered to complete a two-year community service order.

Hodnett was born in South Africa but holds a British passport from birth. He qualified to play for England through residency

In South Africa, Hodnett made two List A appearances in October 2010 for KwaZulu-Natal against North West and South Western Districts in the CSA Provincial One-Day Competition.

In February 2012, Hodnett made his first-class debut in Durban for KwaZulu-Natal in a match against Gauteng. During that 2011/12 season, he made 4 first-class appearances with a highest score of 57 against North West at Potchefstroom as well as 4 List A appearances.

IOL