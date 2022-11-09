SA man appears in Australian court for murder of his 7-month-old son

Durban - A South African man who works as a youth carer has appeared in an Australian court for the murder of his seven month old infant son. Pretoria-born Reinhardt Bosch, 33, appeared at the court alongside his German-born partner, Noemi Kondacs, 22.

The couple appeared in the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court via video link, Australian news outlets the Brisbane Times reported. The couple face charges of murder and torture which had taken place allegedly during the duration of the boy’s life. The Brisbane Times reported that Bosch has also been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the police were called to the couple's home in Yugar, north of Brisbane, after the infant, Rhuan Immanuel Bosch, was unresponsive. Describing the scene as “the most horrendous and confronting scene that you can ever face as a police officer”, Carroll said the pair were taken into custody. According to a Detective Inspector, the infant had been injured and this warranted the charges of murder levelled against the parents. It is alleged that the assault had taken place between April and November.

