Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

A scientist was attacked and eaten alive by a crocodile as she fed it at a research centre. Deasy Tuwo is believed to have been dragged into the enclosure when the 17ft (about 5.1m) reptile reared up on its hind legs and snatched her from the top of an 8ft wall.

The 44-year-old had been throwing meat into the enclosure at the research facility in Indonesia on Friday morning.

Horrified staff at the CV Yosiki Laboratory in the city of Tomohon, North Sulawesi, only discovered what had happened later that day when they spotted a "strange shape" in the water. When they took a closer look they realised that the crocodile, called Merry, still had its victim in its jaws.

Colleague Erling Rumengan said: "We were curious when we looked at the crocodile pool. There was a floating object. It was Deasy’s body.

"We were afraid to touch it and we immediately reported the incident at the police station. It’s possible the crocodile jumped from the side. Maybe it’s because the crocodile was still full [that] it didn’t finish eating her body."

Merry ripped off Miss Tuwo’s arm and mutilated her upper torso. The reptile, which is fed tuna, chicken and other meat every day, has attacked other crocodiles in the past.

Miss Tuwo, the lead scientist at the laboratory, was described as a "quiet person" who loved animals.

Merry was captured on Monday and strapped to a flat-bed truck to be taken for tests at a wildlife centre in Bitung district to confirm he had eaten human body parts.

Earlier attempts to approach him and retrieve remains were hampered because he thrashed about violently whenever approached.

Police said they were trying to contact Merry’s owner, understood to be a Japanese businessman who opened the research facility. He was not on the premises at the time Miss Tuwo was dragged to her death.

Tomohon Police Chief Raswin Sirait said: "We are still looking for the owner of the crocodile. Besides that we have co-ordinated with the authorities in the area.

"I believe the owner must acknowledge this horrible incident. But we have neither seen him nor know where he is. We also need to know if he is legally permitted to own crocodiles. If there is no permit he will be detained."

In 2017 a British journalist was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile in Sri Lanka, leading to his death by drowning.

Paul McClean, 24, who worked for the Financial Times, was found in a coastal lagoon a day after he went missing. A post-mortem examination found he drowned after being bitten on his right leg.

Daily Mail