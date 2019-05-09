A gold foil cross uncovered at an Anglo-Saxon burial site in the village of Prittlewell in 2003 on display at Southend Central Museum in Southend, England. Picture: James Brooks/AP

Southend-On-Sea, England - Archaeologists say an underground chamber discovered accidentally by road workers may be the site of the earliest Christian royal burial in Britain. The chamber was uncovered between a road and a railway line in the village of Prittlewell in 2003. It turned out to be a 1,400-year-old burial site containing items that were interred with whoever was buried there.

The contents included a golden belt buckle, remnants of a harp, glassware and an elaborate water vessel.

New details of archaeological findings were announced Thursday.

A golden belt buckle uncovered at an Anglo-Saxon burial site in the village of Prittlewell in 2003 on display at Southend Central Museum in England. Picture: James Brooks/AP

Researchers say the luxury burial items indicate the chamber's occupant was of high standing, possibly a prince. Two gold-foil crosses at the head of the coffin suggest a Christian burial.

A painted wooden box fragment claimed to be the only surviving example of early Anglo-Saxon painted woodwork, on display at Southend Central Museum in England. Picture: James Brooks/AP

Sophie Jackson, director of research and engagement at Museum of London Archaeology, called the discovery "our equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb."

AP