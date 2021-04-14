Scientists develop microchip that detects Covid-19 before symptoms emerge

SCIENTISTS at the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) have developed a hi-tech microchip that is placed beneath the skin in order to detect Covid-19 before symptoms form.

An infectious disease physician and retired army colonel, Dr Matt Hepburn, shared the groundbreaking technology, with CBS' 60 Seconds, on Sunday night.

The microchip, which is being used by only the Darpa defence department is about to detect Covid-19 in an individual before the virus can be transmitted.

"That was the beauty of the Darpa model. We challenge the research community to come up with solutions that may sound like science fiction. And we're very willing to take chances with high-risk investments that may not work. But if they do, we can completely transform the landscape," said Hepburn.

"It's a sensor," said Hepburn, "That tiny green thing in there, you put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow."