Tel Aviv - Militants fired rockets towards Israel from the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, one day after the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad called the killing of its leader by Israel "a declaration of war."
The Israeli military sent aircraft to target the squad responsible for the "heavy barrage" of rockets and said that "a hit was identified."
Two people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday, raising the death toll since the escalation in violence began to 12.
One of the worst rounds of Israeli-Gaza violence in five years began in response to news that Israel had targeted two senior Islamic Jihad leaders.
Baha Abu al-Ata, the 42-year-old leader of the Quds Brigades, which is the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, was killed alongside his wife in an aerial attack on their house on Tuesday.