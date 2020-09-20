Second national lockdown possible, warns UK health minister

London - Britain is at a tipping point on Covid-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.

Covid-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks to more than 4,000 per day, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it a second wave and stricter lockdown measures being introduced in areas across the country.

"The nation faces a tipping point and we have a choice," Hancock told Sky News. "The choice is either that everybody follows the rules ... or we will have to take more measures."

Hancock later told the BBC that a second national lockdown was possible option.

"I don't rule it out, I don't want to see it," he said.