Second season of ‘Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping’ launched in Africa

Season II of the Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping has been unveiled in Africa. Launched on Sunday by China Media Group (CMG) at The Leonardo Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, it compiles President Xi’s quotes from ancient Chinese classics in his speeches, articles, and remarks.

In attendance at the event, which brought together prominent media personalities from China and Africa, were the President of China Media Group, Shen Haixiong, and the CEO of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), Grégoire Ndjaka, and Ian Plaatjes, COO at South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). Among the notable dignitaries present were Dr. Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini Zuma, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and Chen Xiaodong, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa. Also present were African media entrepreneurs and media representatives, as well as Chinese and South African scholars.

In his remarks, Chen noted that the content resonates with the billions of audiences worldwide, who have had an opportunity to view it in their respective languages. The release of the video comes a decade after President Xi, in a historic speech made in Tanzania, proposed the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith in fostering its relations with Africa. Chen said the documentary provides a new way for Africa to understand Xi’s thoughts on national governance. It also offers a lot more insights into China.

“We [also] believe it can help our African friends better understand China’s culture, wisdom, and spirit so that they can feel what makes China unique in a new era, and see the trustworthy, amiable, and admirable qualities of the Chinese people,” he added. The documentary isn’t just a compilation of President Xi’s quotes. It’s a summary of the unique spirit of Chinese civilisation, and its significance for globalisation in a new era. “China and Africa are [the] cradle of human civilisation each with a long history and rich culture. We need to deepen communication, strengthen cooperation, and be trustworthy friends and sincere partners forever,” Shen reiterated.

On his part, Ndjaka praised CMG for joining hands with African broadcasters in telling the African story, the African voice, and introducing Chinese culture to Africa. Commending CMG for understanding how important it is to associate Africans in matters that concern them, Ndjaka added: “Knowing how rich your culture is, it is our belief that this film will be welcomed by the African audience.” The event showcased an array of new partnerships between CMG and leading African media firms. To this end, Chen and Ndjaka announced that CMG is in the process of joining AUB as a member. This, Chen and Ndjaka said, will see the launch of a new round of cooperation between Chinese and African media.