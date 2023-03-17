Seminar featuring Chinese-style modernisation held in Johannesburg

The event brought dozens of South African and Chinese scholars and political representatives to share their visions on the development of China-Africa relations. Their discussions focused on the alignment of China’s unique path to modernization and Africa Union’s Agenda 2063.

Kirtan Bhana, Director and Founder of the Diplomatic Society, shared that China’s unique policy of a shared future and common prosperity is clear and committed to importing hundreds of billions of dollars of goods from Africa and from other less developed countries, adding that a zero-tariff policy on 98% of items originating from these countries is further evidence of China’s vision of shared prosperity.

Johannesburg City Councillor Sun Yao-heng, also present at the seminar, said that mutual development between China and Africa will benefit and advance humankind and world stability.

He said he hopes to see the people and governments of South Africa and China intensify bilateral relations in trade, economic and technology development and cultural exchanges for the benefit of all.