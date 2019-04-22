Rescue workers carry a woman to an ambulance after she became dizzy following an earthquake hit Manila. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP
Wearing helmets, employees evacuate their building following an earthquake in Manila, Philippines. A strong earthquake has shaken the area around the Philippine capital, prompting thousands of people to flee to safety. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP
Employees gather outside after evacuating their building following an earthquake in Manila, Philippines. Picture: Aaron Favila/AP
Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City. Picture: Neil Jerome Morales/Reuters
Employees wait outside after being evacuated from the office building after an earthquake in Makati City. Picture: Martin Petty/Reuters
Employees walk outside after being evacuated from the office building after an earthquake in Makati City. Picture: Martin Petty/Reuters
Manila - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Philippines main island of Luzon on Monday and several people were killed in collapsed buildings, media reported.

The quake struck 60 km (37 miles) northwest of the capital, Manila, at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), the U.S Geological Survey (USGS).

The governor of Pampanga province told a radio station that several people had been killed. Media reported some structures had collapsed and the Clark International Airport, a former U.S. military base, had suffered some damage and had closed.

Tall buildings swayed in Manila's main business district and some people evacuated their offices.

The Philippines is on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.

Reuters