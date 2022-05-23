Should South African parents be concerned over US baby formula crisis?

Cape Town - As part of US President Joe Biden's plan to solve the baby formula crisis, his team launched 'Operation Fly Formula' to import infant formula from across Europe with the first shipment having landed on Sunday. According to Al Jazeera, a military plane from Germany landed in Indianapolis, carrying 35 tonnes of baby formula, with more to arrive this week to help relieve the shortage.

The White House said 132 pallets on board were made up of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula, while an additional 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula is still expected to arrive. New: A C-17 military transport plane has just offloaded 132 pallets of baby formula at ⁦@INDairport⁩. It was manufactured at a Nestle facility in Zurich Switzerland. ⁦@SecVilsack⁩ says another shipment will arrive at Dulles airport next week ⁦@WISH_TV⁩ pic.twitter.com/hMoSMsskcY — Adam Pinsker (@AdamPinsker) May 22, 2022 Last week, the Biden administration invoked a wartime tool, the Defense Production Act, in an effort to address the nationwide shortage of baby formula. Its use of the law, which Congress passed in the early days of the Korean War, reflects the magnitude of the supply crunch, that has left many parents scrambling for formula.

The crisis stems from supply chain disruptions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted a wide range of consumer goods. Meanwhile, a recall of formula produced at an Abbott plant, in Michigan, also exacerbated the shortfall. The Washington Post reported that the majority of American parents and caregivers rely, at least partially, on a formula to feed their babies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Baby formula:

1.5 million 8 oz. bottles arrived in Indy via military

Formula manufactured at a Nestle plant in Switzerland

FedEx trucks taking shipment to nearby Nestle distribution site

FDA will inspect

Then distribute to UShttps://t.co/DL0g2lJw9A pic.twitter.com/i47vmwVrI9 — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) May 22, 2022 Earlier this year, Abbott Nutrition recalled infant formula produced at its facility, which impacted South Africa, after reports of babies falling ill from bacterial infections.

According to the Business Insider, South Africans have no need to fear as production is said to be stable. “In South Africa, we currently have enough stock to meet the current demand. We do not anticipate risks to supply in the near future,” Saint-Francis Tohlang, Nestlé's corporate communications director for the East and Southern Africa region, told Business Insider SA.

