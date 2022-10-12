Singapore jails OnlyFans star in precedent-setting case

A Singapore court on Wednesday jailed and fined an OnlyFans star in a case his lawyer said indicated authorities will not tolerate the sharing of explicit content on the adults-only platform. Titus Low, 22, was fined $2 087 (about R38 241) for uploading obscene photos and videos, making him the first content creator on OnlyFans to be convicted for the offence in the city-state.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was also sentenced to three weeks in jail for defying a police order not to access his OnlyFans account while he was under investigation. He pleaded guilty to both charges. Low posted on Twitter that he was “glad this is finally over” and that he was “ready to start in a new chapter in life”.

“Mistakes were made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess?” His lawyer Kirpal Singh said the case sets a precedent for explicit content on OnlyFans in Singapore. Possession and transmission of obscene materials are considered offences in the conservative city-state.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Since they have taken action against Titus Low, the government seems to have taken the stance that it does not tolerate the sharing of obscene materials on the OF platform,” Singh told AFP. “For other OF creators, this will be a question for them to undertake on their own, especially so in light of what has transpired in Titus’s case.” Low opened his account in April last year, uploading explicit photos and video for paying subscribers that made him more than $240 000 after taxes.

Story continues below Advertisement

He amassed more than 6 000 active and inactive subscribers within six months. OnlyFans says it has at least 150 million users worldwide. Police began investigating Low when a woman filed a police report last year after finding a video of him masturbating on her 12-year-old niece’s phone, according to court documents.

Officers then seized Low’s OnlyFans account, changed his password and ordered him not to access it. But Low recovered the password, logged in and uploaded more explicit photos and videos. Prosecutors in the case said there were no safeguards in place to ensure OnlyFans subscribers did not disseminate material to the wider public.

Singh argued Low's content had been illegally leaked to internet users outside the platform without Low's consent. Anyone found transmitting obscene material electronically in Singapore can be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both. What is OnlyFans? What is OnlyFans?