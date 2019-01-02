A train is stationary on the Storebaelt bridge, near Nyborg in Denmark, after a train accident. Picture: Tim K Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Copenhagen - Six people were killed on Wednesday in a train accident on a bridge connecting two islands in Denmark, rail operator DSB said. "We can confirm that six people are dead," a duty officer told AFP, as media reports said the roof of a cargo train blew off in heavy winds and hit a passenger train that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred on the Great Belt Bridge connecting the islands of Zealand, where Copenhagen is located, and Funen.

A Funen police spokesman told reporters he could not provide details of the accident, but added: "We know that an object hit the train."

There were 131 passengers and three crew on board.

AFP

