Copenhagen - Six people were killed on Wednesday in a train accident on a bridge connecting two islands in Denmark, rail operator DSB said.
"We can confirm that six people are dead," a duty officer told AFP, as media reports said the roof of a cargo train blew off in heavy winds and hit a passenger train that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The accident occurred on the Great Belt Bridge connecting the islands of Zealand, where Copenhagen is located, and Funen.
A Funen police spokesman told reporters he could not provide details of the accident, but added: "We know that an object hit the train."
There were 131 passengers and three crew on board.AFP
