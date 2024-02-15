Independent Online
Thursday, February 15, 2024

Six missing after cargo ship sinks in Marmara sea

Rescue operations are still under way to find the six missing crew members of the Batuhan A, a cargo vessel that sank in the Marmara seas near Istanbul on Thursday. Picture: Resul Kaboglu-NurPHOTO/AFP

Published 46m ago

A cargo vessel sank in the Marmara sea near Istanbul on Thursday, officials said, adding that a search was under way to find the six missing crew.

The Batuhan A, which was bringing dry cargo from Balıkesir's Marmara Island to Bursa in northwest Turkey, took on water and sank off Imrali island, south of Istanbul, the private DHA news agency reported.

Bursa governor Mahmut Demirtas said authorities received an "emergency" signal from the vessel but then lost contact.

The transport ministry said an empty life boat was found during the search.

"The rescue operation continues to find six crew members who are believed to be Turkish citizens," Demirtas told the private NTV television.

"The waves reach three meters. I think we will receive positive news as soon as possible in our search efforts," he said.

Helicopters in the region could not take off because of bad weather.

