Six missing after cargo ship sinks in Marmara sea

A cargo vessel sank in the Marmara sea near Istanbul on Thursday, officials said, adding that a search was under way to find the six missing crew. The Batuhan A, which was bringing dry cargo from Balıkesir's Marmara Island to Bursa in northwest Turkey, took on water and sank off Imrali island, south of Istanbul, the private DHA news agency reported.

Bursa governor Mahmut Demirtas said authorities received an "emergency" signal from the vessel but then lost contact. The transport ministry said an empty life boat was found during the search. "The rescue operation continues to find six crew members who are believed to be Turkish citizens," Demirtas told the private NTV television.