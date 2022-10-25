Six Palestinians killed, 20 injured in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops - Authorities

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that its troops had conducted a counter-terrorism operation targeting the Lion's Den terrorist group, responsible for the attacks on Israeli nationals, in Nablus, which prompted clashes with the Palestinians. "Five Palestinians died last night and 20 people were injured in armed clashes between armed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the city of Nablus. Another Palestinian was killed in the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah in the West Bank," the health authority said in a statement.

The victims were hospitalized, with three of them in critical condition, the statement noted. Israel started regular counter-terrorism operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks. The International Criminal Court (ICC) must investigate attacks carried out during Israel's August operation in the Gaza Strip as war crimes, a prominent human rights organization said on Tuesday.

On August 5, the Israel Defence Forces launched a 66-hour operation dubbed Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian movement of Islamic Jihad, which seeks to create an independent Palestinian state and destroy Israel. The Israeli militant group killed the movement's top commander during the operation. According to Gaza health authorities, the escalation resulted in 49 people being killed, including 19 children and four women, and 360 others injured. The truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad took effect on the night of August 7. “Israel’s latest offensive on Gaza lasted only three days, but that was ample time to unleash fresh trauma and destruction on the besieged population. The three deadly attacks we examined must be investigated as war crimes; all victims of unlawful attacks and their families deserve justice and reparations,” Agnes Callamard, the head of the Amnesty International human rights watchdog, said. The watchdog interviewed 42 people for its new research briefing, including survivors of the attacks, relatives of those killed or wounded, eyewitnesses and health workers.