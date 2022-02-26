Slovakia to send artillery ammunition, fuel worth 11 million euros to Ukraine

Prague - Slovakia will send artillery ammunition and fuel worth a total of 11 million euros ($12.39 million) to Ukraine, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Saturday. Nad said the shipment includes 12,000 rounds of 120-milimetre caliber ammunition, 10 million litres (2.64 million US gallons) of diesel fuel and 2.4 million litres of aircraft fuel.

Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre. Britain, which earlier disputed Russian reports that Russian forces had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol, said the Ukrainian military was continuing to put up staunch resistance across the country. "Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30 km from the centre of the city," the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.