'Smallville’ actress Allison Mack gets 3 years in prison for her role in NXIVM cult

Brendan Pierson "Smallville" TV show actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for her role in NXIVM, a New York-based cult whose leader was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes.

Mack, 38, was sentenced by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy. Before being sentenced, Mack tearfully apologized to her victims and her family, calling her actions "abusive, abhorrent and illegal."