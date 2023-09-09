South African Presidency sends its condolences to Morocco, as death toll climbs to 820

The South African Presidency has sent it condolences to the people of Morocco following a devastating earthquake that has left more than 800 people dead. By noon, Reuters reported that the death toll had risen to 820, while another 672 people have been injured, according to information garnered from the Moroccan Interior Ministry.

Earlier reports said there were 632 fatalities and 329 injured. Some 205 people among the injured are in critical condition, the broadcaster noted. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco late Friday, 77 kilometres south-west of the city of Marrakesh with a population of 839,000 people.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the families that have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. "We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of life and extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco, and wish all survivors strength and a speedy recovery," he said. Deputy President Mashatile commended the efforts of the emergency response institutions in the country, and has full confidence that the Kingdom of Morocco will unite in their response and emerge even stronger following the disaster.