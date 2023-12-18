South Africans taking up arms in Gaza conflict could face prosecution back home

South Africans who have taken up arms in other countries could face legal action back home. According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), government has expressed concern at reports of South Africans joining or thinking of joining the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in the war in Gaza and the other occupied Palestinian territories.

"Such action can potentially contribute to the violation of international law and the commission of further international crimes, thus making them liable for prosecution in South Africa," the department said in a statement. The department explained that in terms of the Regulation of the Foreign Military Assistance Act, 1998 (Act No. 15 of 1998), any person wishing to render foreign military assistance in Israel must first apply to the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), who will make a recommendation to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans that such an application be granted or refused. Furthermore, any person joining the IDF without the necessary permission of the NCACC is breaking the law and can be prosecuted.