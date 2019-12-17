Washington - Private US spaceflight company SpaceX launched a communication satellite on Monday with its Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the state of Florida.
The JCSAT-18/Kacific1 satellite was lifted off at 7:10 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0010 GMT Tuesday) and deployed to a geostationary transfer orbit at approximately 33 minutes after liftoff, according to SpaceX's live broadcast.
The communication satellite, built by Boeing, was equipped with two payloads: JCSAT-18 and Kacific1, according to SpaceX. JCSAT-18, offering Ku-band coverage, was built for SKY Perfect JSAT, one of the largest providers of pay TV broadcast services in Japan, while Kacific1 is a next-generation geostationary satellite operating in the Ka-band frequency spectrum.