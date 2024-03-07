Spain far left wants to enshrine abortion as constitutional right

Spain's far-left Sumar party Sumar, part of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's coalition, said Wednesday they want anchor the right to abortion in the constitution as France did this week. "France and its women have shown that progress is possible and necessary ... it is time to fully guarantee the rights of all women," the party led by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, two days before International Women's Day.

Sumar spokeswoman Aina Vidal told a news conference that it was time to "move forward" on the issue. "We invite all the political parties with whom we have already discussed the issue to open this social debate," she added. Spain in 2022 criminalised the harassment or intimidation of women seeking an abortion.

The move means anti-abortion activists who try to convince women not to terminate their pregnancies can now face up to a year in jail. The country decriminalised abortion in 1985 in cases of rape, if a foetus is malformed, or if a birth poses a serious physical or psychological risk to the mother. The scope of the law was broadened in 2010 to allow abortion on demand in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.