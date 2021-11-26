Strength of Africa-China partnership under the spotlight at CMG Media Cooperation Forum 2021

Cape Town - China Media Group (CMG) held an online forum on Friday afternoon where Dr Iqbal Survé, Executive Chairman of Independent Media, delivered one of the keynote speeches. “Our African Partner: CMG Media Cooperation Forum 2021” focused on African media cooperation with a number of Chinese and African business leaders coming together to highlight the strides made through their partnerships.

The forum included addresses by Shen Haixiong, Deputy Head, CPC Central Committee Publicity Department, President & editor-in-Chief of China Media Group (CMG) and Gregoire Ndjaka, CEO of the African Broadcasting Union. Dr Survé said that he was very delighted to address the forum on Friday, and dealing with the role of China and Africa in the media space and technology in the post-Covid-19 era. “The world has been through a very big change, and over the last few months and years we have seen the impact of the pandemic, and how it strained cooperation between countries.”

“I have seen situations with some countries have had to go on there own in the area of vaccine inequality, and vaccine development,” Dr Survé said. Dr Survé highlighted that not only did China make vaccines available, but would also assist in the rollout of the vaccines He said this kind of support from China “speaks to the heart of China and the Chinese people”.

“China has played a leading role in showing how technological advancement can work to the benefit of Africa. “We, in Africa, are hungry to follow the example of China, and to see how we can use this example to bring about better news flow and meet the aspirations of the African people - in particular how we can help Africa to develop and how we can create a people-centred approach to development and to reduce inequality,” Dr Survé said. "We, in Africa, with the help of China and the Chinese people, look forward to the enduring continuous cooperation for the development of both our people in China and in Africa.“