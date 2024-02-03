Syrian Defence Ministry reports civilian and personnel casualties following US airstrikes in Eastern Syria

US airstrikes on eastern Syria have resulted in civilian, military personnel casualties and caused great damage to public and private property, the Syrian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"Today, the US occupation forces committed an undisguised aerial aggression against a number of positions and cities in eastern Syria and near the Syrian-Iraqi borders. As a result, a number of civilians and military personnel were killed and wounded, and great damage was caused to public and private property," the Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement.