‘Taiwan independence secessionist acts’ pose greatest danger to peace, says China

Secessionist acts of “Taiwan independence” and the connivance and support of external forces to them pose the “greatest danger” to peace in the Taiwan Straits, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Acts of “Taiwan independence” are as incompatible with peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits “as fire and water”, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the ministry, in response to questions about the ongoing military exercises around the Taiwan Island at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“To maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, we must firmly oppose all forms of ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist acts,” said Wang. The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Saturday announced the launch of combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island. The operations from Saturday to Monday serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking “Taiwan independence” and external forces and against their provocative activities, said Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the command.