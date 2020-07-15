Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo

New York - The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 3:30pm on Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.

The company confirmed his death on Twitter on Wednesday and said, “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.”