Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo
New York - The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 3:30pm on Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.
Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.
The company confirmed his death on Twitter on Wednesday and said, “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.”
Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Police have made no arrests in the killing.
Apartments in the 10-storey building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once-gritty neighbourhood.