The highs and lows of yeast-derived cannabis

In a departure from traditional cultivation methods, the cannabis industry is witnessing a shift towards synthetic production techniques, with companies exploring novel approaches to manufacturing cannabinoids like THC and CBD. Among these pioneers is Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks, which recently secured a groundbreaking deal with Cronos Group, a prominent Canadian cannabis company, valued at around $100 million.

Leveraging synthetic biology, Ginkgo aims to produce marijuana's active ingredients using genetically modified microorganisms, particularly yeast. Much like yeast's role in brewing beer, Ginkgo plans to genetically engineer yeast to convert a concoction of sugar, vitamins, and other nutrients into cannabinoids. This process, conducted in large fermentation vats akin to those used in breweries, promises greater scalability, purity, and cost-efficiency compared to traditional cultivation methods.

Jess Leber, Ginkgo's head of business development, highlighted in a press release the “established science behind these techniques,” emphasising the “potential for standardised biological engineering to revolutionise cannabinoid production”. While THC and CBD dominate the current market, the cannabis plant boasts over a hundred cannabinoids, many of which remain underexplored due to limitations in traditional cultivation. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

While it has therapeutic potential, it also carries certain side effects, particularly when consumed in high doses. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis. It is often touted for its potential therapeutic benefits, but like any substance, it can have side effects.

However, CBD is generally considered to have a better side effect profile compared to THC. As legalisation expands and scientific barriers diminish, cannabis presents a unique opportunity for scientific exploration and technological advancement. As cannabis transitions from a prohibited substance to a legitimate industry, innovative approaches like synthetic biology are reshaping its future.