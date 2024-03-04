There might be a link between long Covid and worsened hangover symptoms, study suggests

Covid-19 could be making your hangover feel worse. This is just one of the findings from a peer-reviewed article by Stanford University.

An article recently published by specialists at Stanford’s Post-Acute Covid-19 Syndrome Clinic presented evidence of a possible link between Covid-19 and increased alcohol sensitivity. The report sheds light on an issue affecting some Covid-19 survivors in their study. Dubbed "long Covid," it refers to lingering symptoms after the initial infection. Furthermore, patients at the clinic reported feeling significantly worse symptoms of fatigue and headaches. Among these symptoms, a the case study highlighted an unexpected finding: alcohol sensitivity.

The alcohol and Covid-19 link Normally, after recovering from a virus, we don't expect alcohol to become a problem. However, the same cannot be said for four patients in the study who had battled Covid-19.

They experienced troubling reactions to alcohol, like headaches, fatigue, and cognitive issues, even after their Covid-19 infections had cleared. While it's not entirely unheard of for viruses to cause changes in alcohol tolerance, it's not something we often see. The four patients described in the report had varied backgrounds and health histories, but they all shared this newfound sensitivity to alcohol.

For example, one patient who used to enjoy a drink or two a month was suddenly getting headaches after just a small amount of alcohol. Another patient felt like they had alcohol poisoning after only one beer, along with worsening of their Covid-related symptoms. What's really interesting is that these reactions to alcohol weren't isolated incidents. They seemed to be triggered consistently after Covid-19 infection.

What are the other symptoms of long Covid? Long Covid has a number of signs and symptoms, including: – brain fog, loss of concentration, or memory issues

– headache and dizziness – interrupted sleep patterns – pins and needles, and/or numbness

– sudden confusion (delirium) particularly in older people. – difficulties moving around What other diseases and illnesses cause alcohol sensitivity?

This isn't the first time we've seen alcohol sensitivity tied to a viral illness. Conditions like Hodgkin's lymphoma and Epstein-Barr infection have also been linked to similar issues. And there's a condition called myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) where alcohol sensitivity is relatively common.

So, what's causing this sensitivity? While there is not an answer for that yet, some experts think it could be related to changes in the body's response to the virus. Others speculate it might have something to do with how alcohol affects things like blood flow or inflammation in the body. One theory is that the virus might cause changes in the gut microbiome, which could in turn affect how the body handles alcohol. Another possibility is that the virus triggers inflammation in the brain, making it more sensitive to the effects of alcohol.