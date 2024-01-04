These are the latest WhatsApp updates set to revolutionise user experience in 2024

WhatsApp remains to be one of the most popular messaging apps as nearly three billion people rely on it to communicate with their loved ones on a day-to-day basis. As we welcome the new year, WhatsApp has a series of updates promising to revolutionise the user experience. WABetaInfo listed all the latest Android, iOS and Web developments.

The Blue checkmark Good news for businesses and channels as the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.18 update will see the replacement of the green verification badge with a blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses. Businesses, eager to enhance their credibility, can subscribe to Meta Verified and acquire a verified badge for their channels.

As businesses eagerly anticipate the ability to subscribe to Meta Verified in the future, a new screen is unveiled in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.18 update. This allows businesses to add a verified badge to their channels, amplifying their visibility. Choose your configurations Meanwhile, in the desktop world, WhatsApp is not resting. The WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2401.0.0 update introduces a feature that allows users to control input and output devices directly within the app and users no longer need to navigate through system settings for configuration.

This newfound control offers a personalised experience and users can choose their preferred camera, microphone, and speaker configurations. The result is improved audio and video quality, leading to an overall enhanced calling experience. Username search The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.19 update will see a feature to contact users through their username.

“Thanks to this feature, users will be able to experiment with a more efficient system to connect with friends, family, and contacts on the platform, enhancing the communication process,” said WaBetaInfo. It is worth noting that WhatsApp is already working on allowing users to create a username from the web client and has plans to develop a similar option spotted in the Android app, enabling users to search for others by their username. As the WhatsApp saga continues, users eagerly await the implementation of the feature allowing businesses to add verified badges to their channels.