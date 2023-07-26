This 10-year-old has travelled to 50 countries without missing a day of school

Aditi Tripathi is a 10-year-old child from London who has travelled to 50 different countries without missing a day of school. Tripathi along with her parents has been to the European and Asian continents to visit countries such as Nepal, Singapore and Thailand as well as Armenia and Georgia.

Other countries that the family has visited include the Netherlands, Monaco and Norway. The 10-year-old’s first trip was to Germany at the age of three which inspired visits to France, Italy and Austria. The Tripathi family have taken to social media and YouTube to document their travels across the world.

In a Facebook post, Aditi’s father Deepak said that they had set a target for their daughter to visit 50 countries before she turned 10, a target that they accomplished two weeks before Aditi’s 10th birthday. Aditi crossed this milestone while on a trip to Romania, Moldova and San Marino with her father despite a two and a half year gap. Aditi’s parents have spent around ₹21 lakh (R452,802.35) a year on travelling and say that it is worth every cent because it has enriched their daughter’s cultural knowledge.