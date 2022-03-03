This is why #IStandWithPutin was trending

It has been only a week since Russia started military operations in Ukraine but on Thursday morning, the hashtag #IStandWithPutin started trending, with Africans backing the Russian president. But why was this hashtag trending and why were Africans throwing their weight behind it?

According to eagle-eyed tweeps, the trend was started by Russian bots, but soon others hopped on the trend, either supporting Putin or using the trend to slam the invasion. This Man is the real heroe. Like and retweet if you agree#RussiaUkraine #IStandWithPutin pic.twitter.com/Uo4QgIQ02e — A UARian (@Inamcoded) March 2, 2022 People need to know that the world does not revolve around USA 🇺🇸 alone; There are countries that you don’t mess with, and Russia 🇷🇺 is one of them.#IStandWithPutin #istandwithrussia



pic.twitter.com/UFsK9rEufY — SAINT SHAKESPEARE ⭕ (@Ssspeare) March 2, 2022 This man must stop sacrificing the lives of his people to keep the West happy. The man must do the right thing... #IStandWithPutin pic.twitter.com/YSvRUi4yXb — Baruti Sephelle (@dsephelle) March 3, 2022 Those living in Africa took to the social media platform to voice their thoughts on Putin. Some Twitter users also added an excerpt of a speech by Nelson Mandela.