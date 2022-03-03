NewsWorld
It has been only a week since Russia started military operations in Ukraine but on Thursday morning, the hashtag #IStandWithPutin started trending. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via AP
This is why #IStandWithPutin was trending

It has been only a week since Russia started military operations in Ukraine but on Thursday morning, the hashtag #IStandWithPutin started trending, with Africans backing the Russian president.

But why was this hashtag trending and why were Africans throwing their weight behind it?

According to eagle-eyed tweeps, the trend was started by Russian bots, but soon others hopped on the trend, either supporting Putin or using the trend to slam the invasion.

Those living in Africa took to the social media platform to voice their thoughts on Putin.

Some Twitter users also added an excerpt of a speech by Nelson Mandela.

“If there is a country that has committed unspeakable atrocities in the world, it is the United States of America. They don’t care for human beings

“When Japan was retreating on all fronts, they decided to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and killed a lot of innocent people who are still suffering from the effects of the bombs. Those bombs were not aimed against the Japanese, they were aimed against the Soviet Union to say ”Look, this is the power that we have. If you dare oppose what we do, this is what is going to happen to you.

“Because they are so arrogant, they decided to kill innocent people in Japan, who are still suffering from that. Who are they now to pretend that they are policemen of the world?

