‘This looks like the logo of an adult content site’

The verdict is in on what X (formerly Twitter) users think of the micro-blogging social media platform’s new branding. In shocking news, owner Elon Musk said that the popular social media network would eliminate its well recognised blue bird emblem and, eventually, the Twitter name as part of his unwavering attempt to reform the firm.

The reception to the logo has not been good, to say the least. Users on the app have even gone as far as mocking the Space X chief executive for destroying anything he touches. “Gonna be honest this new widget design looks like an app for a membership only human trafficking gentlemen’s club head-quartered in Budapest,” wrote one Twitter user. gonna be honest this new widget design looks like an app for a membership only human trafficking gentlemen’s club headquartered in Budapest pic.twitter.com/HNND7QGYTn — Qanon Latifah (@ch1w33th3d0g) July 23, 2023 Another user sarcastically stated that she now hates this app with a passion, that the re-branding is awful, but she will still be reachable by engaging in content and regularly posting.

Others were not as charitable, as they said the new logo and its design are reminiscent of adult content or pornographic apps or sites. With the app’s name set to change as well, certain users have refused to adapt to “X” and will continue to use the old name. “His mama named him Twitter, I’mma call him Twitter,” one individual wrote.

The hesitance about the changes are said to also have come from inside Musk’s camp. Workers that Musk had fired were sceptical of the drastic re-brand. Former head of product, Esther Crawford tweeted, “Corporate seppuku: destroying your own product or brand. Usually committed by new management in pursuit of cost-savings due to a lack of understanding about the core business or disregard for the customer experience. The result is a massive loss of shareholder value.” IOL