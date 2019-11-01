CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume on Chicago's West Side was critically injured when she was shot in the neck by someone firing from across the street at a gang member, police said.
The shooting on Thursday night was another grim example of children in the city being caught in the crossfire while doing normal activities like walking down the street, sitting on a porch or laughing with friends inside a house.
Investigators think the 7-year-old girl was shot in a gang-related attack. The man believed to be the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
On Friday morning, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said detectives had identified a person of interest in the shooting and were searching for the individual.
The girl was trick-or-treating as a group of males chased a man down the street in the Little Village neighborhood. Someone in the group opened fire, police said.