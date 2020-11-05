Trump campaign files lawsuit over Georgia county ballot sorting

Washington – US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in Georgia to require that Chatham County separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted.

The lawsuit, brought against the Chatham County Board of Elections, asked a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 pm on Election Day, according to a court document released by the campaign.

The campaign said it filed the suit after receiving information that late-arriving ballots in the county, which includes Savannah, were improperly mingled with valid ballots.

“President Trump and his team are fighting for the good of the nation to uphold the rule of law, and Georgia’s law is very clear: to legally count, mail ballots must be received by 7 pm on Election Day,” deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign has mounted a multi-pronged legal attack in several battleground states in the wake of the tight November 3 presidential election.