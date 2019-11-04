New York - A woman who accuses Donald Trump of raping her more than 23 years ago in a New York department store sued the U.S. president on Monday over statements he made in June denying that the attack occurred and criticizing her for coming forward.
E. Jean Carroll, a longtime Elle magazine advice columnist, said in a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan that Trump lied about attacking her, and "smeared her integrity, honesty, and dignity" by concocting a "swarm of related lies" to explain why she would make the incident up.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Washington Post that "the lawsuit is frivolous and the story is a fraud - just like the author."
Carroll's account of the alleged rape at Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue, which she said occurred between the autumn of 1995 and spring of 1996, had been published in New York magazine in June, excerpted from her memoir released the next month.
After the account was published, Trump made statements that he did not rape Carroll and had never met her. He said she was "totally lying" as part of an effort to boost book sales.