People pay their respects three days after a mass shooting in El Paso. US President Donald Trump is set to visit Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, the scene of mass shootings over the weekend that left 31 people dead.

Washington - US President Donald Trump was scheduled Wednesday to visit the two cities that were the scene of mass shootings over the weekend that left 31 people dead. Trump confirmed in a tweet that he will travel to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, "to meet with First Responders, Law Enforcement, and some of the victims of the terrible shootings."

Will be going to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, tomorrow to meet with First Responders, Law Enforcement, and some of the victims of the terrible shootings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

Trump has been under fire for his response to the shootings in an address to the nation on Monday. Instead of using the speech to push for tougher gun control measures, he referred to mental health issues and blamed video games and social media for gun violence.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, said she would welcome Trump in her official capacity as mayor, but added that she intends to tell him "how unhelpful he's been" on addressing gun violence.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo also said he would meet Trump "in an official capacity" as part of his formal duty but said he would challenge any "harmful and inaccurate statements made about El Paso."

The weekend shootings, the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the US, have brought the president's crackdown on migration across the US-Mexico border into focus.

The 21-year-old shooter in El Paso posted an anti-migrant, white supremacist screed online before the shooting, which killed 22 people, including eight Mexicans. He was captured alive by police.

The motive of the 24-year-old Dayton shooter remains unclear. He was killed by law enforcement officers at the scene.

dpa